Sonepat: Farmer denied crop loss relief, insurance firm in dock

Sonepat, July 4

State Power Minister Ranjeet Singh Chautala today ordered that an FIR be lodged against an insurance company for denying compensation to a farmer for crop loss.

The Power Minister was presiding over the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee meeting held at the Mini-Secretariat here (pic). He directed the administrative officials to resolve the people’s problems on priority in the set time limit.

The Minister resolved a total of 15 complaints on the spot out of 21 complaints on the agenda.

On the complaint of encroachment in a street, the minister called for the setting up of a special committee under the Additional Deputy Commissioner to initiate action.

