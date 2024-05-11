Farmer dies while saving straw on fire

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 10

A farmer was charred to death when he lost his balance while trying to save his wheat straw stock at Jogi Majra village in Ladwa, Kurukshetra. He was identified as Ajmer Singh (in 70s), a resident of Jog Majra village of Ladwa.

As per information, Ajmer Singh was working in his field when he saw fire emanating from his wheat straw stock. The fire spread quickly due to the wind. In an attempt to save the straw, the farmer suffered burn injuries and died on the spot.

After getting information, an emergency response vehicle (dial-112) reached the spot and the fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire. The exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Village resident Puneet Sharma said, “A fire broke out in the field and Ajmer Singh lost his balance while attempting to save the straw and caught fire. He died on the spot.”

Ladwa Police Station SHO Naresh Kumar said, “We got information about a farmer losing his life due to the fire in his fields. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra