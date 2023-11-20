Farmer injured in attack by leopard

Yamunanagar, November 19

A farmer identified as Nawab of Ibrahim Pur village suffered several injuries after a leopard attacked him here this morning. Nawab was reportedly working in his agricultural fields when the incident occurred. The leopard was hiding in bushes near his fields. He sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital in Yamunanagar.

Later, villagers informed the Wildlife Department and the police. Jayvinder Nehra, Inspector, Wild Life Department, Yamunanagar, said the 13-month-old female leopard was caught by a team of the department after installing a cage near the place of the incident. He said the leopard was to be taken to the Pipli Mini Zoo in Kurukshetra, but it died before it could be shifted.

Dr Sukhbir Nain, Veterinary Surgeon, Government Veterinary Hospital, Chhachhrauli, said the leopard was taken to Ban Santour Chaudhary Surinder Singh Elephant Rehabilitation Centre in Taharpur village for treatment, but it died.

“I think the leopard was suffering from some disease. It died due to multiple organ failure. It was cremated after a post-mortem examination by a team of three doctors,” said Dr Sukhbir Nain, who headed the team that conducted the autopsy. — TNS

