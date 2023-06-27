Farmers adopt improved basmati varieties for better yield, higher income

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 26

Farmers of the region have started adopting new farmer-friendly basmati varieties developed by the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) last year. According to the experts, these have high-yielding capacity and in-built resistance to blast and blight diseases.

The new varieties will give a minimum 5% yield with better grain quality as compared to the previous ones. Since these varieties are resistant to diseases, there would be no need of chemical spray.

The growers prefer Pusa Basmati varieties -1847, 1885 and 1886, which are improved versions of the varieties -1509, 1121 and PB-6, respectively. These also account for around 90 per cent of the country’s basmati rice exports.

Chemicals used to control these diseases contribute to high rejection of rice exports, which is a worry for the exporters and farmers.

Dr Ritesh Sharma, principal scientist, Basmati Export Development Foundation of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Exports Development Authority (APEDA), said this year farmers were inclined towards new basmati varieties due to their better export qualities.

“An average yield of the 1885 variety is 50-55 quintal per hectare, while 60-65 quintal per hectare average is the yield of 1886 and 55-60 quintal per hectare of 1847. The average yield of 1121 is 45-50 quintal per hectare, while PB-6 has an average yield of 50-55 quintal per hectare and 60 quintal per hectare of 1509,” said Dr Ritesh who conducts field trials in Haryana, UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Delhi.

“Earlier, I used to cultivate 1509 and 1121 varieties, but this year, I am cultivating 1847 varieties in maximum area as it will give better return,” said Vijay Kapoor, a progressive farmer.

“We are hopeful that the new varieties will help in boosting the exports and farmers’ income due to its qualities,” said Vijay Setia, former president of All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA).