Ambala: Farmers’ agitation hits goods train traffic on eastern freight corridor

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, April 21

Not only the train traffic of Northern Railway?, but also the goods train traffic of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor has been affected due to the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Ambala-Sahnewal section at Shambhu under the Ambala division.

Number of trains down by half As a precautionary measure, the goods train traffic on the section has been stopped. A few trains are being operated through alternative routes. We were operating around 40 trains a day before the agitation. Currently, the DFCCIL is operating 11 to 20 trains through diverted routes. Pankaj Gupta, chief general manager, Ambala unit of DFCCIL

Though farmers have not blocked the tracks of the freight corridor, taking precautionary measures as the rail lines of the freight corridor are just about 25 metre away from the blocked site, goods trains have been stopped on this section under the Ambala unit of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL).

The 182-km (175-km main line and 7-km link line) Pilkhani-Sahnewal section of the corridor was inaugurated last month. At least 40 goods trains a day were being operated on this route.

Due to the agitation, around 100 km section of the 175 km main line is lying unused between Kalanaur to Sarai Banjara and the remaining 75 km section is being used.

An official said during a previous agitation when farmers had blocked the tracks of Northern Railway, some protesters had come on the tracks of the freight corridor too after spotting a goods train. He said, “To avoid such a situation, it has been decided to keep the traffic suspended on the route and use alternative routes to operate goods trains.”

Pankaj Gupta, Chief General Manager, Ambala unit of DFCCIL, said, “As precautionary measure, the goods train traffic on the section has been stopped and a few trains are being operated through alternative routes. While we were operating around 40 trains a day before the agitation, currently the DFCCIL is operating 11 to 20 trains through diverted routes. The delivery of coal to Nabha Power Limited and loading of foodgrains and other essential goods are being ensured through alternative routes so that the supply of essential items is not affected.”

“Around 100 km section is lying unused. All efforts are being made to operate maximum trains. We are in constant touch with the Punjab state authorities and keeping a close watch on the ongoing situation. As soon as the tracks of Northern Railway are cleared, the goods train traffic on DFCCIL route will also be restored,” he added.

Meanwhile, the passenger train traffic remains affected with cancellations, diversions and short termination of trains. Mandeep Singh Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala Division, said, “Around 115 trains were affected today due to the agitation. All efforts are being made to reduce train cancellations and keep trains operational through diverted routes to minimise inconvenience to passengers.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala