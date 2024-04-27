Farmers, arhtiyas worried as yellow/orange alert issued

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, April 26

Even as 41% of the wheat stock has been lifted from the grain markets in Hisar district, the situation is far from satisfactory as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange/yellow warning.

Light rain lashes region The region experienced light rain in the region again on Friday. It came as a dampener to the ongoing procurement operations for the rabi crop in Hisar and adjoining regions.

According to information, the wheat stock lying in the open in the grain market was soaked in the rain. The state has witnessed the arrival of 61,82,836 MT of wheat in the grain markets so far, which include 4,01,572 MT in Hisar till Friday evening.

Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Mishra and Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Ashima Brar reviewed the procurement operations via video conferencing yesterday. Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya told senior officials that they have expedited the lifting of procured stocks from the mandis.

The DC said a total of 48% grain, including wheat and mustard, had been lifted from the grain markets, which include 41 per cent wheat and 79 per cent mustard. Though the total arrival of wheat in the grain markets in Hisar has reached 3,85,668 MT till today as per the ekharid portal, officials said till yesterday they had purchased 3,09,697 MT of wheat in Hisar district out of which 1,25,729 MT has been lifted.

The DC said the agencies lifted 19,376 MT of wheat in a single day on Wednesday. “Now, the arrival has slowed down as the peak season is waning while the lifting process has picked up pace. We hope there will be no congestion in the mandis now,” he said.

However, Haryana Vyapar Mandal state president Bajrang Dass Garg, who visited several mandis in Hisar and Jind districts yesterday, said the mandis were still choked with the grain, especially Uklana, Barwala in Hisar district, and Uchana and Narwana in Jind district. “With the IMD predicting gusty winds/thundershowers with hail in most of the districts in Haryana for the next two days, it will create more chaos in the mandis. The recent showers have also resulted in the moisture content which delayed the procurement operations. The authorities must take measures to cover the stocks lying in the open as the agencies are unable to lift the procured stocks,” he said, adding that not only the farmers but arhtiyas were also upset with the poor arrangements and sluggish pace of procurement in the mandis.

