Farmers block NH-44 again over MSP, Sec 144 imposed

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 12

Farmers on Monday blocked the Delhi-Chandigarh highway (NH-44) for the second time in six days after holding a mahapanchayat in the district to press for minimum support price for sunflower seed and the release of BKU (Charuni) leaders.

Keep word on law The Centre announces MSP, but fails to procure crop at the rate… SKM will start a pan-India agitation if a law on MSP guarantee not brought. Rakesh Tikait, bku

The “MSP dilao, kisan bachao mahapanchayat” was held at Pipli grain market. Thousands of farm activists and leaders from various states participated. After getting no response from the government, they gathered on the highway and blocked it around 2.30 pm. Though a heavy police force was deployed, no force was used to stop them.

Kurukshetra SP Surinder Bhoria said a fresh case had been registered for blocking the highway. Section 144 was imposed within 2 km radius of Pipli grain market, Thanesar Sadar police station and Pipli chowk. BKU (Charuni) executive state president Karam Singh Mathana said, “We held a meeting with administrative officials, but they had nothing to offer. If we let the government procure sunflower at rates below MSP, it will use the same tactics for other crops as well.”

The administration had assured the union of a meeting with the CM to discuss the demands, but that didn’t happen, he added. Kurukshetra DC Shantanu Sharma said "Efforts are being made to resolve the matter. The farmers have been asked to vacate the service lane as commuters are being inconvenienced.”

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the government should procure sunflower on MSP and release farmer leaders arrested in Shahabad for the June 6 protest. He said the SKM would start a pan-India agitation if a law for MSP was not passed. Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who also attended the mahapanchayat, said, “I feel pain when I see the farmers protesting on the roads. We are not asking anything more than the MSP. I request the government to provide MSP. I extend my support to the farmers. Other wrestlers are also with them.”

Commuters travelling on the NH-44 had to face a tough time. The traffic coming from Delhi was diverted from Karnal to Indri road, Ladwa, Babain, Shahabad and then back to National Highway-44. Similarly, traffic heading from Chandigarh to Delhi was diverted from Saddopur, Devinagar, and then NH-152-D for onward journey.

The traffic for Delhi was also diverted via Ambala Cantonment, Saha and Yamunanagar.