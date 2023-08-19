Farmers body begins dharna for flood relief in Fatehabad

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 18

After farmers’ agitations for insurance claims in Hisar and Sirsa districts, Fatehabad farmers have also opened a front against the state government on their demand for compensation to the flood-affected farmers of the district.

Farmers’ body, Pagri Sambhal Jatta Sangharsh Samiti, started an indefinite dharna at the mini secretariat in Fatehabad town today and put forth 21 points of their demands to the district administration.

The samiti set up pucca morcha at the mini secretariat, stating that they would not lift the dharna until their demands were fulfilled.

The main demands include compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for crops loss due to floods, compensation for damaged houses, shops, tubewells and animals, discharge of water from the waterlogged areas, immediate release of the insurance claims for crop failure by insurance firms, waiving of interest on farmer loans.

Mandeep Nathwan, president of the samiti, said a large number of farmers had faced the flood fury in Fatehabad district and got their crops and houses damaged due to waterlogging. “The farmers’ crops were ruined, houses got damaged, tube-wells have collapsed even a number of farmers suffer the loss of livestock. But they have not got any compensation from the government. Instead of giving a healing touch by providing monetary help, the state government has complicated the process by launching a web portal which the farmers are unable to operate,” he said. The farm leader said while the government was not able to give compensation to the farmers, the Opposition too was proving to be ineffective to pressurise the government on this issue.

Badly hit by water-logging

Fatehabad is one of the worst-affected districts due to floods in Haryana last month, as 127 villages were affected due to floodwaters. According to the Fatehabad district administration, 41,940 hectares got waterlogged where kharif crops had suffered huge losses. Besides, 2,370 houses, mainly located in the dhanis, had got partially damaged due to floodwaters and excessive rains in July.

Submit claims by Aug 25

The state government has asked the flood-affected people to submit their claims of damages on the e-Kshatipurti portal by August 25 and the verification of the claims would be done by August 31 for the payment of compensation to the affected persons.

