Farmers burn effigy of Agriculture Minister in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 4

A group of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) today held a protest in Ambala City against Agriculture Minister JP Dalal and burnt his effigy.

The farmers held the demonstration against the alleged comments made by the minister about farmers and their family members. The farmers demanded that the minister should be sacked from the Cabinet.

BKU (SBS) district president Gurmeet Singh said, “The comments made by the Agriculture Minister against the farmers show that he is not suitable to hold the post. He should apologise for his comments or else we would continue to hold demonstrations and he would pay the price in the upcoming elections. Black flags will be shown to him during state-level programmes.”

The farmer leader said they would hold a protest with stray cattle on December 12.

