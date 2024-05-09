Farmers confront BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar at Sirsa’s Nanuana

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 8

The BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, Ashok Tanwar, once again faced opposition from farmers at a village in the district.

Ashok Tanwar

When the BJP candidate arrived at Nanuana village on Tuesday, farmers wanted to ask him questions, but police personnel stopped them. Subsequently, they became agitated and started raising slogans against the BJP.

The farmers asked the police that why they were being prevented from questioning the BJP candidate.

They wanted to question the BJP candidate about the development of the village. Seeing the opposition from the farmers, Tanwar left the village with his supporters.

In rural areas of the district, farmers are continuously coming forward to question leaders, including the BJP candidate. After seeing an increase in such incidents, the administration has provided additional security to candidates. Security personnel accompany them in rural areas and they don’t let the protesting farmers come close to the candidates.

Recently, Indian National Lok Dal’s leader Abhay Chautala accused the administration of bias, stating that while the administration has provided two buses of police personnel for the BJP candidate’s security, minimal security is provided to the candidates of other parties.

Chautala had said if any untoward incident happened with other candidates, the Sirsa DC and the SP would be responsible for it.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Sirsa