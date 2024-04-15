Farmers confront Dr Ashok Tanwar in Sirsa again

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, April 14
The BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Dr Ashok Tanwar, had to face opposition from the farmers at Ghukanwali village in the Dabwali area. Previously, he had to face farmers' wrath in Fatehabad and then in Sirsa, where he was questioned about switching parties. Tanwar was campaigning in the villages of the area on Saturday and had to return without campaigning.
Fake video
Recently, Tanwar had complained to the Election Commission about a purported video of an attack on him by farmers which had gone viral. After a preliminary investigation, the video turned out to be fake
In response to the questions, Tanwar said, "Should I stand with thieves? I have always stood with labourers and farmers." The entire incident was captured on video. Due to the opposition from the farmers, the police were deployed in the village. Farmer leaders Mandeep Desujodha and SP Masitan said they had gone to ask questions but received no answers. The farmer leaders spoke about the BJP deceiving them and said the party was anti-farmer.
The farmers said they were stopped from going to Delhi. The road from Dabwali to Delhi was closed so that they could not go forward. They said a farmer's son, Shubhkarann, was shot. The farmers told Tanwar that if he was with the farmers, he should leave the BJP and come with them.
Eight days ago, Tanwar had to cancel his programme at Rori village in Sirsa. In Ghukanwali village on Saturday, the farmers had gathered and protested against the BJP with black flags.
Tanwar was elected Member of Parliament from the Sirsa constituency on the Congress ticket in the 2014. He also served as the Pradesh Congress president. While in the Congress, Tanwar had a strained relationship with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Due to this, he resigned from the Congress before the 2019 Assembly elections. After that, he joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.
However, Tanwar did not stay in this party for long. Afterwards, he joined the Aam Aadmi Party. In January 2024, Tanwar bid farewell to AAP and joined the BJP.
