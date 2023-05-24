Farmer’s daughter brings joy to family

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, May 23

Muskan Dagar (23), a resident of Shelanga village here, has secured the 72nd rank in the civil services examination. She cracked the examination for the second consecutive time. Earlier, she got the 474th rank and joined the Indian Civil Account Service (ICAS). Her father is a farmer and mother a homemaker. Muskan is currently undergoing training in Faridabad.

“This time, Muskan was quite confident about getting rank in top 100 and achieved her goal. My daughter did self studies at home in the village with the help of the internet and kept herself away from social media,” said Vikas Dagar, father of Muskan.

He maintained that Muskan had been a meritorious student from the school time. She completed her schooling from a private school in Charkhi Dadri before taking admission in BSc at Hindu College in Delhi. She completed her graduation two years ago during the lockdown, he added.

“Muskan called me up this noon from Faridabad to share her achievement and reacted that “I have done it papa”. This is the most memorable and biggest moment of our life. She has toiled hard with dedication to get this position to serve needy people as an IAS officer,” said the proud father.

Pratibha, Muskan’s mother, said her daughter made them proud and she had no words to express her happiness. Rammehar Singh Dagar, grandfather of Muskan and a retired bank manager, said Muskan had realised his dream as he always dreamt that at least one member of his family should be an IAS officer.