Farmers demand gunny bags, lock godown in Kaithal

Kaithal, March 13

Demanding sufficient supply of gunny bags at Dhand grain market and providing additional facilities at Silo grain storage godown in Solumajra in Kaithal, farmers and arhtiyas locked the godown and raised slogans against the government. A parallel procurement is done at this godown by the government agencies for the Food Corporation of India. However, after a meeting with the Kaithal DC Prashant Panwar, they ended the protest and threatened to continue if their demands were not met.

Vikas, who led the farmers and arhtiyas, alleged that due to insufficient supply of gunny bags, the procurement was not being done at Dhand grain market, forcing the farmers to sell their produce at the godown. He said they started a protest for the smooth procurement at Dhand grain market.

He alleged that the presence of this godown led to the closure of the grain market. He, along with others, alleged that the procurement at this godown should be optional. They demanded the government to ensure additional facilities, such as sheds for farmers, who have to wait in long queues for their turn.

“The members have been assured by the DC that the issues would be addressed by Monday. They will meet him on Monday and if our demands are not met, we will protest again,” he said.

