Farmers demand hike in cane SAP

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 5

Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) today staged a dharna outside sugar mills in Karnal and Kaithal districts for around two hours, demanding a hike in state advisory price (SAP) of sugarcane to Rs 450 per quintal from the existing Rs 362 per quintal.

During the protest, the farmers did not allow the weighing of sugarcane at sugar mills for three hours. They announced that the farmers would continue the dharna outside every sugar mill in the state till January 9. If their demands were not met then they would hold a kisan mahapanchayt in Karnal on January 10, said Rampal Chahal, vice-president, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), and vice-president of the Ganna Kisan Sangarsh Samiti.

The farmers said the government was yet to announce SAP for this year. The BJP government has increased the price of sugarcane to only Rs 52 per quintal in the past eight years, but the production cost of sugarcane had more than doubled during this period.

“We will take a strong step at the kisan mahapanchayat on January 10 if our demands are not met,” he added.