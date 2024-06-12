Farmers demand pending tubewell connections

Kaithal, June 11
Farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU Charuni) on Tuesday urged Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) to issue pending tubewell connections to them. They handed over a memorandum to Kaithal Superintending Engineer Sombir Singh, stating their demands and requesting him to issue the connections at the earliest.
Earlier, a district-level meeting of the office-bearers was held at Pundri, which was chaired by BKU (Charuni) district president Gurnam Singh Faral. He and youth state president Vikram Kasana condemned the delay in the matter. After the meeting, the farmers gathered outside UHBVN’s district headquarters and gave them an ultimatum to issue connections by June 15. They said if their demand was not heeded they would protest. They said paddy transplantation would begin on June 15, after which it would be difficult to erect poles, wires and transformers in the fields as they would be flooded.
