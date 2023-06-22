Farmers disappointed over low prices of maize crop

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, June 21

Non-remunerative prices being offered in the open market for spring maize have left farmers disappointed. The produce with higher moisture content is fetching Rs 900 to Rs 1,100 a quintal, while the dried produce is fetching Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,720 a quintal at various grain markets.

In Ambala, around 4,000 hectare was under spring maize this year.

Pramod Kumar, a maize farmer from Hasanpur village, who sold his produce at the Talheri grain market, said: “I have sold my produce for Rs 1,650 a quintal. Last year, it fetched around Rs 2,000 a quintal. The cost of production increases every year but the returns are declining. There is no stability in the market in the absence of government purchase. The government must ensure that the farmers get remunerative prices for their produce.”

A farmer from Naraingarh, Karambir, who arrived at the Ambala City grain market with his produce, said: “I have grown maize for the first time but I have been told that the prices have dropped this year. I was offered Rs 1,400 a quintal in Naraingarh, while a trader in the city offered me over Rs 1,600 a quintal, so I decided to sell my produce here. However it is yet to be sold.”

Ajay Gupta, a trader, said: “Spring maize is primarily used in poultry and cattle feed. At present, farmers are getting Rs 900-Rs 1,720 a quintal, depending on the quality and moisture content. Prices of almost all crops, including mustard, sunflower and maize, have declined this year.”

An official in the agriculture department said spring maize, sown in February, was not notified by the government. The government had set a target of 2,490 acre for maize under the Mera Pani Meri Virasat scheme for Kharif-2023. Farmers would get Rs 7,000 per acre incentive under the scheme, while the MSP for maize was Rs 2,090 a quintal.

Rakesh Bains, spokesman for BKU (Charuni), said: “On the one hand, the government wants farmers to adopt crop diversification, but on the other hand, it makes no efforts to ensure that the farmers get remunerative prices for their produce. Every crop should be procured on MSP.”

Deputy Director Agriculture Jasvinder Singh stated: “The yield of spring maize can touch up to 40 quintal an acre. We advise farmers to start approaching companies where maize is used to get better prices. They should sell their produce after completely drying it.”