Yamunanagar farmer's entrepreneurship earns him chapter in Class XII book

Students across the country will now study the success story of a farmer of Yamunanagar. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced the success story of Dharambir Kamboj (59) of Damla village in the book of Business Studies (Part I) this year.

The book has been prepared for Class XII students, who will study how a rickshaw-puller became an entrepreneur. They will study how he developed a unique multipurpose processing machine, which proved highly successful for small farmers and other persons to process their produce.

“It is a matter of pride for me that NCERT has introduced story of my life in Business Studies book for Class XII students,” said Dharambir. He could not continue his studies after Class X due to poor financial condition of his family.

He said he had only 2 acres of ancestral agriculture land in his village, which was not sufficient to run livelihood of the family, adding that after his marriage, he went to Delhi in search of job in 1986 and he had to pull a rickshaw there.

“It was in 1987 when I met with an accident while pulling my rickshaw. The accident changed my life forever. After that accident, I returned to my home in the village and I started cultivation of hybrid vegetables and herb plants on my land,” said Dharambir.

He said he developed a unique multipurpose processing machine in 2006, which could alone perform several functions, including pulverising, mixing, steaming, pressure cooking and juice/oil/gel extracting.

“With the help of the machine, we started preparing a number of products, including aloe vera products and extracting essence of flowers and herbs.”

“Later, I set up a workshop in my village and started manufacturing multipurpose processing machines to sell them in the market. I supplied 30 machines in 12 countries and about 1,000 machines in India,” Dharambir said.

He stated that he, along with his son Prince Kamboj, started a company by the name of Dharambir Food Processing Technology Private Limited in 2018. The turnover of the company was Rs 1.16 crore annually, he added.

