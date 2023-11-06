Farmers face shortage of DAP fertiliser in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Palwal, November 5

As the sowing of rabi crops is going on in the district, farmers are facing shortage of DAP fertiliser, according to reports. This could adversely impact the sowing and productivity. Around 2.60 lakh acres is under cultivation in the district.

The district needs around 2.50 lakh bags of fertiliser, but the farmers have been able to get only 1.25 lakh bags so far, as per sources in the district administration.

The short supply has perhaps been due to less quantity in each rack allocated for the district, said an official on condition of anonymity.

“We have been running from pillar to post for the past two weeks to get adequate quantity of DAP, but could get only less than half of the required quantity and that too at higher cost,” said Raj Kumar, a farmer from Chhajju Nagar village. He said while the shortage at this point in time was uncalled for, it had left the farmers worried as the time left for completion of sowing was limited.

Satish of Kamrawali village said he had failed to get the fertiliser despite several visits to the designated places. “This is perhaps due to poor distribution network as the authorities have been claiming that there is no shortage of fertiliser,” he said.

Nepal Singh, a resident of Alawalpur village, alleged that the shortage of DAP selling places pointed towards black marketing despite tall claims made by the authorities. Claiming that one bag of DAP, which costs Rs 1,350, was available for Rs 1,600 at a majority of the places, he said the fertiliser was being sold on the condition of purchasing pesticides additionally at a cost ranging between Rs 400 and Rs 800.

Mahender Singh Chauhan of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) described the shortage of fertiliser as unfortunate.

Admitting short supply of DAP, Babu Lal, Deputy Director, Agriculture Department, said “The availability will be ensured before mid-November.”

