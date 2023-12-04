Farmers forced to buy extra products with DAP

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 3

Traders selling fertilisers and pesticides etc. have been fleecing hapless farmers by forcing them to buy unnecessary products along with the required ones.

For instance, sowing of wheat is going on these days, for which the farmers require diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser.

However, when the farmers go to the fertiliser dealer to buy DAP, they are forced to buy other products like nano-urea, zinc and sulphur etc.

“DAP is essentially required during the sowing of wheat, but remains in short supply. Taking advantage of the situation, the traders compel us to buy other products like sulphur, zinc and nano-urea etc along with DAP,” says Dharampal, a farmer of Mokhra village in Rohtak district.

Wheat growers of other villages also complain that the shopkeepers forcibly sell them other products, which are more profitable for the shopkeepers.

The farmers lament that the shortage of DAP at the time when it is required for sowing wheat is exploited by the shopkeepers to make profits and achieve their targets.

“It is our compulsion to buy DAP for sowing wheat crop. Hence, we have no option but to buy other products along with DAP as told by the traders,” laments Dinesh, a farmer of Aanwal village.

However, the authorities seem to be indifferent towards the concerns of the poor farmers. The farmers point out that they had aired their grievance in presence of senior officers of the Department of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare at the last meeting of the Kisan Club, Rohtak, but to no avail.

Questioned about the matter, Dr Karam Chand, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Rohtak, said they had warned the dealers against selling any products to the farmers forcibly.

“We have issued a written circular in this regard and also categorically told the dealers not to indulge in such practice at a recent meeting. If any farmer is still forced to buy products to get DAP, he can lodge a complaint with us. Strict legal action will be taken against the dealer found guilty,” he stated.

