Farmers forced to hit road again: Ex-CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Panipat, November 21

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged that the state government was forcing the farmers to come on to the roads as it had failed to keep its promise of cancellation of cases registered against them.

Hooda also attended the 75th annual Nirankari Sant Samagam organised near Patti Kalyana in Samalkha here.

Former CM Hooda while addressing a press conference in Gohana on Friday said the government had promised to withdraw all cases to end the farmers’ movement, but even after so many months, the government had failed to fulfil its promise. The state government is deliberately forcing the farmers to come on to the roads again and again and the demand of the farmers is completely justified, he alleged.

“All cases registered against them should be withdrawn immediately. If the present government does not do this, then this decision will be taken when the Congress government is formed. Along with this, the farmers who sacrificed their lives during the movement will be given martyr status and their families will be given financial help and a government job,” Hooda said.

Taking a dig at the state government, the former CM said the sugarcane season had started, but the state government had not fixed the rate so far. He demanded that the price of sugarcane in the state should be at least ? 400 per quintal.

