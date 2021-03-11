Farmers in Kaithal protest delay in tubewell connections

Karnal, May 9
Scores of farmers today protested at the office of the Power Corporation in Kaithal over non-issuance of tubewell connections.
Farmers had planned to reach to the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE). The protesters alleged that hundreds of farmers had applied for tubewell connections, but they had not received any connection.
Earlier, the Power Corporation had made the purchasing of submersible motor mandatory and now, it has made the laying of micro-irrigation structure in the fields compulsory. Farmers assembled at Pehowa Chowk and took out a march towards the SE office. They were stopped by the police, but after a heated argument, some farmers managed to enter. However, later they were removed by the police.
Meanwhile, farmers have served an ultimatum of one week to issue tubewell connections to them.
