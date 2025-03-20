Farmers' issues take centre stage during question hour in Haryana Assembly

Stressing the need of a rivulet (canal) from Ghaggar to irrigate the agricultural land of Ranga village in Sirsa, Kalanwali MLA Shishpal Keharwala said it would serve the twin purpose of benefitting the farmers while mitigating the possibility of floods.

Dissatisfied with Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry during the question hour of the ongoing Budget session on whether a canal was under consideration, Keharwala said the high pressure of water at the point where the Ghaggar entered from Punjab into Haryana could be used to benefit local farmers. “You can take political benefit from this but this should be done to curtail floods and ensure irrigation water for the farms,” he insisted. The Speaker, in response, told the MLA that it should not be done for political benefit but in public interest.

Badli’s Kuldip Vats highlighted that the pipeline laid up to Jahadpur canal for drainage of water accumulated in Subana village and the surrounding area of Badli constituency hadn't resolved the problem. He said Rs 4.5 crore had been approved in 2019 by then Chief Minister Manhohar Lal Khattar but the pipeline burst within six months. “Again, to drain water of eight villages, the government sanctioned funds to connect it with drain number 8. That work, too, was shoddy. The government should investigate how a pipeline burst within six months of being installed and where all the money for the drains went,” he said.

Unexpectedly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda seconded his demand and said the situation needed the government intervention. “The solution cannot be worked out in the House. The MLA can sit with the minister and deliberate on a solution,” Dhanda suggested.

INLD's Aditya Devilal also raised the issue of agriculture loans. The government, in its reply, said the outstanding loan as on December 31, 2024, was Rs 60,060 crore against 27,71,676 farmers. Aditya said the loan amount was bound to grow since farmers were getting inadequate water for irrigation and paying from their pockets for seeds and pesticides. He wanted to know how the government intends to address that.

To this, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Budget had made a provision to safeguard the interest of farmers and water was reaching the tail ends and every farm through drip irrigation.

Health Minister Arti Singh Rao, in response to a question, said the government had recently selected 561 doctors, and their appointments would be made soon. This would address the shortage of doctors in all civil hospitals. Additionally, the government will work to resolve the shortage of medical equipment in these hospitals.

Meanwhile, the House would constitute two additional committees on environment and pollution as also on youth and youth affairs. Responding to a suggestion by the Speaker for committees on these two subjects of critical importance, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said a resolution would be bought in the House.