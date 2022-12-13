Farmers' leader Sandeep Dhiranwas 'refuses' to pay toll on Hisar-Sirsa highway, assaulted

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 12

Farmers started a dharna at the Landhri toll plaza on the Hisar-Sirsa highway following an incident of assault on farm leader Sandeep Dhiranwas, allegedly at the behest of the toll management.

Dhiranwas was going to Chikanwas village in his vehicle that carried a flag of the farmers’ union. When the toll authorities asked him to pay, the farmer leader refused, saying he was going somewhere for a farmers’ cause. In sometime, the situation turned violent and some persons allegedly assaulted him with sticks.

A video of the farmer lying on the road went viral on social media. Soon, other farmers rushed to the site and Dhiranwas was rushed to Medical College, Agroha. They demanded registration of a criminal case. Meanwhile, a Landhri toll plaza official claimed that two persons of the toll plaza, too, had suffered injuries during the clash with Sandeep.

#Hisar #sirsa