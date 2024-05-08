Farmers line up in Kurukshetra to get high-yield paddy variety seeds

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 7

As the sowing of paddy nurseries is about to begin, the farmers are queuing up to get high-yield varieties, especially the Sava 7501 and Sava 7301 varieties, in Kurukshetra and Ambala.

Farmers can be seen waiting in queues for hours to get seeds for their fields outside the shops of the seed distributors.

Sanjay Kumar, a paddy farmer from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, said, “Both Sava 7301 and Sava 7501 varieties are high in demand currently due to their higher yields, but limited stock is available in the market. Last year, I had sown Sava 7301 and got a yield of around 33 to 35 quintals per acre, while earlier I used to get around 26 to 28 quintals. Though these varieties cost more than normal parmal varieties, the difference of 5 to 7 quintals in yield is good for farmers.”

Prince Waraich, spokesman, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said, “Higher demand and shortage of supply can lead to black marketing and duplicity of seeds. We request the farmers not to rush for a particular variety and use other seeds too.”

Jitender Mehta, SDO, Agriculture Department, Kurukshetra, said, “The farmers have been showing keen interest for Sava 7501 and Sava 7301 varieties. Due to the high demand and limited supply, it has been decided that two packets of 3 kg each will be given to one farmer so that maximum farmers could get the seeds of a particular variety. They are being asked to use the other varieties too as ample stock of seeds is available in the market. The company informs the department a day before sending the stock to its distributors and the teams of the department distribute the seeds in their presence.”

Deputy Director Agriculture Ambala Jasvinder Saini said, “Both these varieties are good but we suggest the farmers not to focus on a couple of varieties only and go for other hybrid varieties too. We have enquired from the company and we have been told that ample stock is available but it will come gradually. The farmers should keep patience and stop panic buying.”

#Ambala #Kurukshetra