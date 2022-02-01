Farmers mark 'betrayal day' across Haryana

No option but to resume stir: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Farmers mark 'betrayal day' across Haryana

Farmers protest in Hisar

Tribune Reporters

Panipat, January 31

Following the call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers across the state marked the day as ‘betrayal day’ (Vishwasghat Diwas) and submitted a memorandum to the President of India through their district concerned.

SKM members raise slogans in Gurugram

No option but to resume stir

Farmers will be left with no option but to resume their agitation, if the central government continues to renege on the promises made to them in December 2021. — SKM

Farmers in Panipat and Sonepat held a protest against the government for not fulfilling the demands of the farmers, including the MSP, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the protest, cancellation of the criminal cases registered against the farmers and release of their vehicles etc. Farmers of various factions, along with employees’ organisations, aanganwari organisations, trade unions and student organisations, gathered near the mini secretariat in Panipat and held a protest against the Union government.

Protesters submit memorandum to the Sonepat SDM.

BKU (Tikait) district president Sonu Malpuria led the protest. The farmers burnt an effigy of the Prime Minister to show their angern for not fulfilling their pending demands.

sonepat: Scores of farmers held a protest march from Chhotu Ram Dharamshala to mini secretariat in Sonepat. Farm leaders — Jaikaran Dahiya, Manjeet, Shradhanand Solanki, Gulab Singh, Ishwar Singh Dahiya, Braham Singh Dahiya, Bhagat Singh, Rajesh Dahiya, Abhimanyu Kuhar and others — under the banner of the SKM held a protest and burnt the effigy of PM Narender Modi. Besides, the Samyuta Karamachari Sangh, student organisations, Aam Aadmi Party also supported the farmers’ protest.

Jhajjar: Farmers belonging to various outfits on Monday assembled in front of the mini secretariat to register their protest against the central and the state governments for not honouring the promises made to the SKM at the time of the suspension of the year-long agitation. Two separate memoranda were handed over to the ADC for the President of India and Haryana Governor, demanding, among other things, the withdrawal of the Land Acquisition Act 2013 amended by Haryana, the damage to property recovery Act, compensation for the damaged crops and dewatering of flooded fields.

Kurukshetra: On the call of the SKM, farmers held a demonstration and burn the effigy of the prime minister at mini secretariat in Kurukshetra to mark Vishwasghat diwas. The farmers also submitted a memorandum for the Chief Minister, demanding special girdawari for the crop loss due to excess rainfall earlier this month. Farmers also demanded ample availability of sunflower seeds and urea.

The farmers held a demonstration in Ambala City and burnt the effigy of prime minister to mark their resentment.

Rohtak: Farmers, led by their leaders, Preet Singh, Randhir Kala and Virendra Hooda, today took out a protest march from Subhash Chowk to mini secretariat here. They sat on the road outside the mini secretariat, demanding Deputy Commissioner Manoj Kumar to receive their memorandum. Later, the DC met the protesters and assured them of resolving their issues.

Palwal: Over 250 farmers and residents of various villages, having affiliation to the BKU and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, assembled at Gurjar Bhawan in the city to observe the “Vishwasghat Day” on Monday. The speakers passed a resolution condemning the stance of the Union Government towards the demands of the farmers and announced that they would not hesitate to relaunch the agitation if their demands were not met.

Hisar: The SKM celebrated “betrayal day” by burning an effigy of the government in front of the Hisar Mini Secretariat on Monday. Prominent farm leaders, including Ranbir Malik, Shamsher Singh Numberdar, Sombir Pilania, Seema Juglan, Rajpati Bhagana and Shraddhanand Rajli, participated in the event.

#FarmersProtest #SKM

