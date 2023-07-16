 ‘Farmers must find alternative means to boost income’ : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • ‘Farmers must find alternative means to boost income’

‘Farmers must find alternative means to boost income’

Chief Minister Khattar says dairying an effective medium to generate more money

‘Farmers must find alternative means to boost income’

Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 15

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said hi-tech and mini dairy schemes were being run by the state government to enable the small farmers and youth in rural areas to start their own ventures. Under the scheme, which aims to increase milk production along with providing self-employment opportunities to the youth, 25 per cent subsidy was given on the cost of the animals for the setting up of a mini dairy of up to 10 milch animals.

Under the scheme to provide employment to SCs, a 50 per cent subsidy is given on opening a dairy of two or three milch animals. Apart from this, interest subvention is given on the setting up of a hi-tech dairy of 20 or more milch animals. As many as 13,244 dairies have been established so far during the tenure of the present government.

Khattar was interacting with the mini and hi-tech dairy owners of the state through audio-conferencing as part of the ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme today.

While maintaining a direct dialogue with dairy owners, he said they were not only the beneficiaries of hi-tech and mini dairy units, but also progressive cattle rearers who strengthen the rural economy and provide employment opportunities to the youth in the villages itself.

He said along with farming, Indians have an ancient tradition of rearing milch animals. As land holdings are continuously shrinking now, farmers need to find alternative means to generate additional sources of income and dairying is a good option for this, said the Chief Minister.

Referring to the heavy rains that lashed different parts of the state recently, he said crops have been damaged due to excessive rainfall in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat and Kaithal districts. Instructions have been given to the deputy commissioners of these districts to get green or dry fodder from the districts where there was no waterlogging and make it available to the cattle rearers. He assured all assistance to the cattle rearers of the state for the animal husbandry businesses so that the vital contribution of animal husbandry in the development of the rural economy of the state could increase further.

The CM said the cooperative movement had played an important role in bringing white revolution in the country. Quoting the example of Amul, he said today Amul’s milk products were available in every part of the country. A network of cooperative milk societies was also spread in Haryana.

New milk plant at Bindawas village soon

  • There are 3,300 cooperative milk societies in the state for the purchase of milk. Apart from this, the state has six milk plants for processing, whose daily capacity is 9.45 lakh litres.
  • The CM said the state was setting up a new milk plant at Bindawas village in Rewari at a cost of Rs 200 crore with milk processing capacity of 500 lakh litres per day.
  • It is an added advantage for the milk producers of the state that a huge market of Delhi was available for sale of milk and milk products, the CM added.
  • He said under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Protsahan Yojana, incentive at the rate of Rs 5 per litre was given to the milk producers of the cooperative milk societies in the state.

#Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

3
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

7
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

8
Amritsar

Robber shot dead in police encounter

9
Business

Sensex closes above historic 66,000 mark for first time

10
Entertainment

Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune; police say ‘he died around three days ago’

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

After DU course on Savarkar, JNU mulls chapters on Shivaji

Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Two arrested over filing of fake GST returns

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks