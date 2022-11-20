Farmers observe Vijay Diwas

Karnal, November 19
Farmers, under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union, observed Vijay Diwas here today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced to repeal the three farm laws on this day last year.
Farmer leader Prem Chand said on this day, the PM announced to repeal the laws, but the government had failed to fulfil promises made to the farmers at the end of the year-long stir in December last year. Another leader Babu Ram said several demands were pending, for which they would continue their protest. District president of the union Surinder Singh said a law ensuring MSP guarantee and the withdrawal of cases against farmers were among the promises that were yet to be fulfilled by the government.
