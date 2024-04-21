Farmers of 69 villages suffer losses due to rain, hailstorm

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 20

Farmers of Indri and Nilokheri blocks are grappling with losses following rain and hailstorm yesterday. Reports indicate that fields of 69 villages — 63 in Indri block and six in Nilokheri — bore the brunt.

The farmers have demanded compensation for their losses. The assessment of losses is being done by revenue officials.

CM saini orders girdawari Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday took stock of the situation and interacted with farmers of the Indri block at Damanheri village. He said a girdawari had been ordered to assess the losses and that the farmers would be compensated. “I have visited the affected areas. Directions have been issued to open the portal where the farmers can raise their claims,” the CM said.

Mandeep Chaugama, a farmer and BKU leader, highlighted the plight of farmers and said heavy rain along with hailstorm and gusty winds extensively damaged the wheat crop, ready to be harvested at Garhibirbal, Labkari, Chaugama, Garhpur, Rajepur, Kartarpur, Umarpur, Chandrao and other villages.

“We demand the government to conduct a special girdawari and compensate the farmers who have suffered losses,” he said.

Surinder, another farmer, said his standing crop had been completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh has appealed to the farmers to register their losses on e-Kshatipurti portal, so that they could be compensated at the earliest. “Farmers are advised to raise their claim on e-Kshatipurti portal. Our team members will verify the claims,” he said.

Soon after the rain, Revenue Department teams started visiting the fields to assess the losses. “They have been asked to submit a report,” the Deputy Commissioner said, adding that SDMs had also been asked to assess the losses.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the state procurement agencies to ensure the speedy lifting of procured wheat.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal