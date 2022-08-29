Farmers’ panchayat near Haryana Deputy Speaker’s house on September 11

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 28

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti (SKSS) held a meeting on the expiry of the deadline given by them for the release of pending compensation for the cotton crop failure in 2020.

To resume dharna The Samyukta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti will take a strong decision and resume the dharna that was suspended on August 18 following an assurance by Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa. — Surender Arya, farm leader

They said Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa had failed to fulfil his promise and now they had decided to hold a mahapanchayat outside his residence on September 11.

Farm leader Surender Arya said they held a meeting with Gangwa on August 18 wherein he assured them that the pending compensation would be disbursed to the affected farmers within a week.

“We gave him time till August 27, but the farmers who lost their crop are yet to get compensation. We have come to know that the Deputy Speaker is on a visit abroad. This is shocking and reveals his lackadaisical attitude towards farmers,” he said.

The farmer leader said they held a meeting today and gave a call for holding a mahapanchayat near his residence on September 11. “The SKSS will take a strong decision and resume the dharna that was suspended on August 18 following an assurance by Gangwa,” Arya said.

Farmers of 20 villages of Balsamand sub-tehsil have been waiting for compensation amounting to Rs 37 crore for the kharif crop failure in 2020. They had launched an agitation about three months ago. They ended their dharna temporarily following an assurance by the Deputy Speaker on August 18.

