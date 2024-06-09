Farmers plan stir for crop-loss relief

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 8

A meeting of the Haryana state committee of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) was held at Rohtak on Thursday. The farm union congratulated the farmers of the state on the defeat of five of the BJP’’s Lok Sabha candidates in Haryana.

The meeting, chaired by the union’s state president Balbir Singh, decided to launch a statewide agitation to press for the release of pending crop-loss compensation and crop insurance claims of the state farmers.

