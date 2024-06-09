Farmers plan stir for crop-loss relief

Rohtak, June 8
A meeting of the Haryana state committee of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) was held at Rohtak on Thursday. The farm union congratulated the farmers of the state on the defeat of five of the BJP’’s Lok Sabha candidates in Haryana.
The meeting, chaired by the union’s state president Balbir Singh, decided to launch a statewide agitation to press for the release of pending crop-loss compensation and crop insurance claims of the state farmers.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise