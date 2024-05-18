Farmers preparing for new crop, people for Congress govt, says Hooda

Karnal, May 17

With the elections approaching, the Congress has geared up for the Karnal Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly byelection. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has hit the campaign trail in full earnest to support the Congress candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Divyanshu Budhiraja, and Trilochan Singh, the party candidate for the byelection.

Budhiraja is putting up a strong fight against former CM and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar, while Trilochan Singh would try to put up a challenge to current CM Nayab Singh Saini.

Hooda addressed a meeting in Ballah village and four in the city on Friday.

While addressing the gathering in Ballah village, Hooda said that while farmers were busy preparing for new crops, and people of Haryana were busy preparing for the new government. “Congress will come to power in the country and the state,” said Hooda.

He highlighted the issue of lathi-charge on every section of society, including farmers, workers, employees, traders, contractual employees, sanitation workers, etc. He said, “Now the opportunity has come to avenge the injuries of the lathis, with the injuries of votes. This is not just an election, but a fight to save the Constitution and democracy. The entire state is voting for the Congress to defeat the BJP and Karnal has become a part of this campaign,” he added.

He addressed public meetings in Kachhwa village, Vikas Colony, Sadar Bazaar, Ram Nagar and sought votes for the Congress candidates.

Hooda reiterated the message given to criminals in 2005 and warned them to either quit the life of crime or the state. He highlighted the promises under the elections manifesto of the Congress and said they would provide 30 lakh government jobs within a year. Haryana Congress has also announced to provide more than 2 lakh jobs. He said, when the government was formed in the state, Rs 6,000 pension would be given to the elderly, old pension to the employees and MSP will be guaranteed to the farmers. — TNS

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda with Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja at a rally in Madlauda on Friday.

Panipat, May 17

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also addressed a public rally at Madlauda grain market in support of Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja. Overwhelmed by the gathering at the rally in the scorching heat, Hooda claimed that it was certain that Congress was going to form both the Central and state governments.

“Divyanshu Budhiraja’s win from Karnal was a win for youth participating in politics. We have been receiving inputs from across the country that the INDIA alliance was going to form the government in the Centre,” Hooda said.

After winning the Lok Sabha election, a Congress government was certain to be formed in the state after which no criminal would be allowed to live here, Hooda added.

Congress wanted the state’s youth to be saved from drug addiction, crime and migration and turn towards employment, Hooda said. Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja said while the BJP had money and power the Congress had the power of youth and public. The Congress has fielded a youth coming from a common family in the electoral fray against the two times former Chief Minister of the state. Former MLA of Panipat Rohita Rewri, independent MLA Dharampal Gondar and former deputy mayor Manoj Wadhwa have joined the Congress.

