Farmers protest outside Haryana Agriculture University over asst scientist's transfer

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, February 8

The Kisan Sabha and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) started a dharna in front of Chaudhary Charan Singh (HAU) demanding that the assistant scientist who was transferred to Panipat be shifted back to the university.

Farmers alleged that Vinay Mahla, assistant scientist, was transferred from the university after he raised the issue of removing the photograph of Chaudhary Charan Singh from the annual calendar of the university.

The university authorities, however, denied any link between the calendar row and his transfer. “The matter of the photo was not brought to the notice of the administration by him or any other person until January 31. But he was transferred on January 25. It is clear that the photo row has nothing to do with Mahla’s transfer. It was only an administrative reshuffle. The HAU is a higher educational institution and all teachers and non-teaching staff here are hurt by the episode, which is being given political colour. Farmers are requested not to indulge in any misleading propaganda and help maintain a cordial atmosphere in the university,” a spokesperson of the university said today.

Shamsher Numbardar, Kisan Sabha’s district president, alleged Mahla was transferred to Panipat as he raised the issue the photo of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh being removed from the calendar. He said nine farmers started the fast on the first day of the chain hunger strike.

#haryana agriculture university #samyukta kisan morcha #SKM