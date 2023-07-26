Farmers resowing paddy won’t be denied relief: CM

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 25

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the farmers who are re-transplanting the paddy crop, after their crops were damaged due to recent flood, will also get the compensation.

The CM, who was here in Kurukshetra to hold a meeting with district officials and take stock of the flood situation said, “The government has already decided to give a compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre to the farmers whose crops were destroyed due to the floods. A survey and verification will be conducted so that the farmers who are re-transplanting paddy could also be compensated. A report in this regard will be prepared by July 31. Provision of re-registration of crop on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora Portal will also be made. The farmers who are re-transplanting the crop will be able to get the registration done again.”

The CM said, “So far, only the crop loss used to be registered on the e-kshatipurti portal, but I have issued the directions that the loss of property, livestock and other assets would also be registered on the portal so that the affected families could be given some financial assistance. The officials have been directed to assess every type of loss.”

The CM said floods had affected 12 districts of Haryana. While six districts were along the Yamuna, the other six were along the Ghaggar. All departments had been directed to complete the surveys at the earliest. Directions had also been issued to complete the repair works of roads and drains.

