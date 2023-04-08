Farmers seek action against firm selling 'poor-quality' biofertiliser, send notice

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 7

Seeking action against a private firm for allegedly manufacturing poor-quality herbicide/weedicide and biofertiliser, two farmers have sent a legal notice to Agriculture Department officials.

FACED LICENCE SUSPENSION LAST MONTH In March, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department had suspended the licence of the private firm manufacturing insecticides for a period of six months for not taking appropriate prescribed measures to prevent pollution, not maintaining records and manufacturing without expert staff.

Last month, the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department had suspended the licence of the same firm manufacturing insecticides for six months for not taking appropriate prescribed measures to prevent pollution, not maintaining records and manufacturing without expert staff.

Amit Kumar Jain, advocate, Punjab and Haryana High Court, has sent the notice to Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Director of the department, Ambala Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Director (Agriculture), on behalf of local farmers Jasbir Singh and Dharam Singh.

As per the notice, the farmers had purchased a weedicide of the firm in November last year but it failed to check the growth of weeds and the biofertiliser failed to give promising results.

Jain said, “I have sent a notice as per the instructions of my clients. The firm has also been asked to take necessary steps to compensate the farmers for their losses within a period of 15 days of receiving the legal notice, else they will move the HC.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Ambala, Dr Jasvinder Singh said, “A legal notice has been received, but we are yet to get any information about the farmers. We have sought the bills of the weedicide and biofertiliser purchased by the farmers and other information from the advocate. Further action will be taken accordingly.”