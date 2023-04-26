Farmers seek more money for acquired land

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 25

Farmers from Sonepat and Jhajjar districts staged a protest at Rohtak on Tuesday. They were protesting against the acquisition of their land for the railway orbital corridor along the KMP Expressway at rates much lower than the prevailing market price.

“The affected farmers have been sitting on dharnas at Jhajjar and Sonipat for the past four months to get the compensation for the acquisition of their land increased,” said farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar.

Pointing out that the market price of their land under acquisition was several times of the collector rates, the protesting farmers have been demanding an increase in collector rates and provision of compensation as per the Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

“We have learnt that the deputy commissioners of Jhajjar and Sonepat have sent their reports to the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner. Hence, we have come to Rohtak,” said Kohar.

The protesting farmers staged a dharna at the Rohtak mini-secretariat and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner to the local SDM.