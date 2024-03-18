Farmers seek start of mustard procurement

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 17

Farmers have demanded immediate start of government procurement of mustard in the state as the market rate is below the minimum support price (MSP). Farmers are forced to sell mustard produce at a price lower than the MSP. The farmers comprising the representatives of the farmers bodies and khap panchayats have submitted a memorandum regarding their demand to the SDM in the Charkhi Dadri district.

Mustard produce at a grain market.

The farmers said the harvesting season of mustard had already begun and many farmers had been taking the produce to the grain markets for procurement. But the private arhtiyas have been offering the approximate price of Rs 4,500 per quintal which is much lower than the MSP. The Centre has fixed the MSP of Rs 5,650 per quintal for mustard this year.

Suresh Phogat, a farmer activist from Charkhi Dadri, said they had raised the demand with the district administration for starting the government procurement on the MSP for mustard. “With the onset of harvesting season, the farmers are bringing mustard produce to the mandis. They are forced to sell the produce at throwaway prices,” he said. Phogat added that Rs 4,500 per quintals was the highest market price for mustard at this stage.

The farmers arrived at the dharna site being organised by the mahapanchayat at Samaspur village and asked the SKM and other farmers bodies to raise the issue with the state government.

Official sources said the state government had fixed the tentative date for the start of mustard procurement to March 28 and the procurement of wheat to April 1 in the state.

“Though we have made elaborate arrangements for the procurement season, the process will start as soon as the government issues directions to this effect,” said an official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Hisar #Minimum Support Price MSP