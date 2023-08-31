Farmers selling bajra below MSP, govt yet to take procurement call

Tribune News Service

Rewari, August 30

Though the state government is yet to decide that it would procure bajra at MSP or would execute the Bhavantar Bharpai (Price Deficit Compensation) Yojana, farmers have started selling bajra to private buyers in the local grain market between Rs 1,700 and Rs 2,000 per quintal, while the Centre has fixed Rs 2,500 quintal as MSP for this season.

Ram Niwas, who sold 15 quintal produce at Rs 1,800 per quintal, said he could not have waited for the government’s decision as he needed to make payment to farm labourers and bear other farming and household expenses.

“Many farmers feel compelled to harvest bajra early due to the dry spell following scanty rains, hence they have no option but to sell their produce to private buyers as they do not have storage facility. The government also takes time to implement its decision,” said Krishan, another farmer.

Ashok Yadav, president of the local Beopar Sangh New Grain Market, said many farmers were awaiting the government’s decision. “We are advising them not to be in a hurry to sell their produce and wait for the government’s decision,” he said.

Naval Kishor, a commission agent, said farmers of Rajasthan residing in bordering villages were also bringing their produce to the Rewari grain market.

Radhyshyam Mittal, a leader of commission agents, said farmers were hopeful of getting paid the difference between MSP and the market rates under the Bhawantar Bharpai Yojana, and hence they were selling their produce at market rates.

Nakul Yadav, secretary, Rewari Market Committee, informed that 12,000 bags of bajra had come to the market in the past two days, and it was being bought by private players at a cost of Rs 1,700 to Rs 2,015 per quintal.

On being contacted, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal said the government would take a call regarding bajra procurement soon.

