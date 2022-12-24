Karnal: Farmers sensitised on crop residue management techniques

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 23

The birth anniversary of ex-Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was celebrated as Kisan Divas at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute (ICAR-NDRI), where a farmers’ fair, exhibition and seminar were organised to make farmers aware of crop residue management.

ICAR-NDRI Director Dr Dheer Singh said the institute was constantly working to increase dairy production.

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal in Hisar urged farmers to set up Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and become more tech-friendly and remunerative.

Addressing farmers at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, he said since the number of small and medium range farmers was growing, the farmers should get organised and form FPOs.

