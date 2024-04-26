Farmers show black flags to BJP candidate Naveen Jindal in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, April 25

Scores of farmers opposed the visit of Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Naveen Jindal in villages near Polad village on Kaithal-Cheeka road. They showed him black flags and expressed their anger at his joining the BJP.

They accused the BJP government for failing to safeguard their rights and said it had arrested farmers during the recent agitation.

Despite facing opposition, Jindal showed willingness to engage with the farmers and understand their perspective on various issues affecting them. Jindal gave them a patient hearing and after some time he was allowed to go towards his destination.

Kaithal district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram) Tajinder Singh said as soon as farmers came to know that Jindal was coming to campaign in different villages, they assembled on Kaithal-Cheeka road with black flags to oppose his visit.

“We have issues with Jindal over his joining the BJP, which has failed to protect the rights of the farming community. We will not allow the BJP candidate and leaders in villages,” he said, adding the BJP could not provide them a law guaranteeing the MSP. The state government had not allowed the farmers to go to Delhi to raise their issues and arrested three farmers. “We have been demanding the release of these farmers also,” he said.

Jindal, on his social media account ‘X’, shared his pictures with protesting farmers and said he listened to their issues and would try to resolve them.

