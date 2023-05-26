Farmers show solidarity with women wrestlers

Tribune News Service

Jind, May 25

The khap panchayats and farmer organisations from the district organised a public meeting at the Khatkar toll plaza on the Jind-Chandigarh today to express solidarity with the wrestlers demanding justice in a sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Addressing a gathering of about 5,000 people, former Governor Satya Pal Malik said the wrestlers leading the agitation should reach out to the public at different places as they were getting support on the issue. “The youth should come forward to build pressure so that the victims can get justice,” he added.

Asked about the silence of the ruling BJP over the issue, Malik said they had become arrogant.