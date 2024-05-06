Farmers stop BJP nominee from entering Hisar village

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, May 5
Farmer activists stopped the cavalcade of BJP candidate Ranjit Singh in Thurana village of Hansi Assembly constituency in the district forcing him to return from the outskirts of the village.
The BJP candidate was on the way to the village ‘chaupal’ to address a political meeting when the activists gathered at the entrance of the village in the afternoon.
The activists raised slogans, carried black flags and refused him entry into the village. Singh returned from the village without attending the meeting.
