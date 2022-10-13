Farmers to be fined for burning stubble

Gurugram, October 12
In order to curb the stubble burning incidents in Gurugram, the administration has decided to fine farmers for burning stubble in the district. A fine of Rs 2,500 per acre will be levied on those involved in stubble burning. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the district administration was fully prepared to curb the menace. “Teams have been formed by the district administration at the district, sub-divisional, block and village level to monitor stubble burning in their areas concerned,” Yadav said.
The officials also said necessary instructions had been given to the Environment Control Department for this.
