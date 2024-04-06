Farmers to burn effigy of government on April 7

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 5

Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh, while speaking to mediapersons at the local Jat Dharamshala, stated that banners protesting against the ‘atrocities’ committed on farmers, during the second farmers protest by the BJP government, including the killing of farmer Subhkaran Singh and the demands of the farmers, would be put up in all villages. Additionally, in response to the call from the SKM, a non-political and farmer-worker front, effigies of the BJP government would be burnt on April 7.

Aulakh said the BJP government fired shots at the protesting farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. Young farmer Subhkaran Singh was martyred and hundreds of farmers were injured and their tractors and vehicles were vandalised at the farmers’ camp. It tried to crush the movement of the farmers, he alleged.

Aulakh stated that the Haryana Government had imprisoned three farmers—- Anish Khatkar, Navdeep Jalwera, and Gurpreet Singh—- by tying them with ropes. If they were not released, the effigies of the BJP government would be burnt on April 7 at the district headquarters across the country in protest.

