Farmers to get compensation for crop loss: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar assured farmers that the government would provide compensation for the losses, which they had incurred due to crop damage following the adverse weather condition.

The CM made the comments while he was at Indradhanush Auditorium at Panchkula for a special screening of “Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha”.

