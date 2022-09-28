Farmers to get compensation for crop loss: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, September 27
Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar assured farmers that the government would provide compensation for the losses, which they had incurred due to crop damage following the adverse weather condition.
The CM made the comments while he was at Indradhanush Auditorium at Panchkula for a special screening of “Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says former Uttarakhand DGP
There have been allegations from various quarters about the ...