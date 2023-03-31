Farmers to get crop loss relief by May, says Agri Minister Dalal

Rohtak, March 30
The farmers whose crops have been damaged due to the recent rains and hailstorm can register their crop losses on the e-kshatipurti portal after registering their crops on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora web portal by April 3.
“The portal has been opened again so that all weather-hit farmers can claim compensation for the damage caused to their crops,” said Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal here today.
The farmers whose crops are not covered under the Prime Minister’s Fasal Bima Yojna should register themselves on the aforesaid portals at the earliest, he added. Dalal said the farmers would get a compensation of Rs 15,000 in case of crop loss above 75 per cent and Rs 12,000 on losses between 50 and 75 per cent.
The minister, who visited villages in Rohtak to take stock of the situation on Thursday, assured the affected farmers that their due compensation would be released by May.
He visited Kharkara, Mokhra, Madina, Bharan, Ajaib, Bahalba, Bainsi and Nindana villages under the Meham Assembly segment and interacted with some of the affected farmers.
The minister directed the officials concerned to get the girdawari (survey) conducted to assess the extent of the damage caused to crops in a transparent manner.
