Farmers to protest outside MLAs' houses on December 29

CANE SAP HIKE

BKU (Charuni) gives call to lock gates of sugar mills in January

Sugarcane growers stage a protest outside a sugar mill in Rohtak. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 12

Demanding an increase in the state advised price (SAP) for sugarcane, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has decided to hold protest in front of the residences of ministers and MLAs on December 29.

Dharna at two Rohtak sugar mills

  • Activists of the Ganna Utpadak Sangh, affiliated to the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), on Monday staged a dharna in front of the sugar mills in Bhali and Meham villages in Rohtak.
  • They said the existing SAP of Rs 362/quintal in the state was not adequate due to a considerable rise in the cultivation cost of the crop.
  • Inderjit Singh, state vice-president, AIKS, said the sugarcane crop occupied the field for almost a year and the cost of pesticides, fertilisers and other inputs had gone up, hence the SAP should be raised at least to Rs 450/quintal.

Intensifying the protest, the BKU has also given a call to lock the main gates of sugar mills in January. However, a final date is yet to be decided.

The union has been seeking a hike in cane SAP to Rs 450 a quintal from the current price of Rs 362 a quintal for the ongoing crushing season. The BKU activists today staged two-hour dharna outside sugar mills and then submitted memorandums in support of their demand.

Rakesh Bains, BKU (Charuni) spokesman, said “The cost of production has increased further but the government hasn’t hiked the prices this year. The sugarcane crop also came under pest attack and the farmers have spent a huge amount on sprays to save it. The government should increase the cane SAP to Rs 450 a quintal.”

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said, “For the past several years, the government has been increasing the sugarcane prices marginally, but no hike has been done so far this year. Earlier, Haryana used to give the maximum price for sugarcane. But at present, the Punjab Government is giving the maximum price as it had increased the SAP to Rs 380 a quintal.”

“Despite repeated requests and memorandums, the government hasn’t shown any interest so far. We have decided to intensify the protest gradually. The farmers of sugarcane-producing districts will hold a dharna in front of the houses of ministers and MLAs on December 29, and burn the effigy of the Haryana Government. Further, after January 10, the farmers will intensify the protest and lock the main gates of the sugar mills. A final date will be decided soon,” he added.

The union activists led by Rakesh Bains submitted a memorandum to MD of Shahabad Cooperatives Sugar Mills Limited Rajeev Prashad.

In Naraingarh, the BKU activists submitted a memorandum to the SDM and the CEO of the sugar mill, C Jayasharadha.

Rajiv Sharma, union leader, said “We have submitted a memorandum to the SDM and also raised the matter of delayed payments from the sugar mills. The SDM has assured that the dues of the previous season will be cleared by December 15. The union has decided to meet the SDM on December 16 for the payments of the current season.”

