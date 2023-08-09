Haryana farmers to receive relief by September 7: Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 8

After assessing the crop damage due to the recent floods, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said the amount of compensation would be transferred to farmers’ bank accounts by September 7. The Deputy CM, who also holds the portfolio of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, said this while addressing a press conference here today.

He said massive waterlogging was reported in 1,475 villages and 47 persons have died in the state. He said Rs 1.60 crore each has been disbursed to the next of kin of 40 deceased. Soon, the assistance amount will be paid to the kin of the remaining.

Dushyant said crops in over 4.08 lakh acres have been affected due to floods. If farmers have not yet uploaded the report of crop damage on the e-kshatipurti portal, they must do it by August 18, adding that once the reports are received, assessment would be completed by September 7.

He said the government had decided to appoint “kshatipurti sahayaks” to meet the shortage of patwaris. Also, girdawars will be appointed to assess crop loss due to floods, he added.

Due to the heavy flow of water in the Yamuna during floods, areas of Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Palwal and Faridabad districts have been badly affected. Due to land erosion, not only crops damaged, but a large amount of silt has accumulated in fields, said Dushyant.

The government was preparing a new policy under which silt would be auctioned, and one-third amount received from the auction, up to Rs 10 lakh, would be given to farmers and two-third would be deposited in the government account.

