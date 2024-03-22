Farmers upload data on rabi crop loss across 3.2 lakh acres

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 21

After the recent hailstorm caused losses to the rabi crop, over 57,000 farmers have uploaded the report of damage in around 3.23 lakh acres of land in Hisar district on the Agriculture Department’s portal e-Kshatipurti.

The farmers have been asked to submit the details of their crops that were damaged due to the hailstorm and rain, which occurred on March 2 and 3. The state government had opened the portal on March 4 and it was closed on March 15.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Chetna Chaudhary said the data uploaded regarding the crop loss would be matched with the records of the girdawari report being compiled by the Revenue Department of the district. “The government will release the compensation to the farmers on the basis of the final report of the crop losses,” the DRO said. Notably, a Agriculture Department report had stated that nearly 1 lakh acres of wheat and 38,000 acres of mustard crops had suffered losses between 51 per cent and 75 per cent, while 4,571 acres of mustard and 230 acres of wheat crops had suffered more than 76 per cent losses in Hisar.

Besides, 43,220 acres of mustard and 39,065 acres of wheat crops suffered 26-50 per cent crop damage. Since the cluster-2 of Haryana comprising Ambala, Karnal, Sonepat, Hisar, Jind, Mahendragarh and Gurugram was not given insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the rain- and

hailstorm-affected farmers have been assured compensation by the state government.

