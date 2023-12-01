Farmers want minister sacked for ‘shameful’ comments on leaders

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 30

Farmers under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Thursday staged a protest in the city against Agriculture Minister JP Dalal’s recent comments about farmers and their leaders. They urged the CM to sack the minister from the Cabinet.

During a public meeting in Bhiwani district recently, Dalal reportedly had made comment on farmers who staged dharna during farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.A video clip of that speech had gone viral on social media.

Raising slogans against the government, farmers took out a protest march from Jat Dharamshala to the Mini Secretariat, where they handed over a memorandum to the tehsildar for forwarding that to the CM.

Rattan Mann, the state president of the BKU, said the statement of the minister was “shameful” and that would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said the minister should tender an apology for his comments, otherwise more protests would be staged in the coming days. “Resentment prevails among the farmers over the minister’s comments.” he said

“He should tender an apology publically, otherwise, the BKU will hold protests across the state,” he said. The CM should also take cognisance of his comments and remove him from the Cabinet, he added.

