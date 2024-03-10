Farmers wary as rain, hail predicted in state

Hisar, March 9
With temperature continuing to be below normal, causing chill in the air, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction of another spell of thunderstorm and rain on March 13 has given sleepless nights to farmers in the region.
According to the weather forecast released today, there is an increase of 0.5°C in the average minimum temperature as compared to yesterday. Overall, the temperature remained 2.1°C below average in the state.
Karnal and Hisar’s Balsamand recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8°C. In Hisar, the minimum (9°C) and maximum temperature (25°C) remained 4°C below the average level. On Friday, Narnaul of Mahendragarh district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 27.5°C.
The IMD has predicted that there would be partly overcast conditions from today and there might be one or two spells of rain and thundershower on March 13. The IMD highlighted thundershowers, lightning at isolated places with wind speed of 30-40 kmph.
However, the farmers were worried about the chances of another round of change in the weather conditions in the next few days.
Mahender Bainda, a farmer of Kabrel village, said in case of another spell of hail, whatever crops had remained in the fields would also be destroyed.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...