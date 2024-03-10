Farmers wary as rain, hail predicted in state

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 9

With temperature continuing to be below normal, causing chill in the air, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction of another spell of thunderstorm and rain on March 13 has given sleepless nights to farmers in the region.

According to the weather forecast released today, there is an increase of 0.5°C in the average minimum temperature as compared to yesterday. Overall, the temperature remained 2.1°C below average in the state.

Karnal and Hisar’s Balsamand recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 8°C. In Hisar, the minimum (9°C) and maximum temperature (25°C) remained 4°C below the average level. On Friday, Narnaul of Mahendragarh district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 27.5°C.

The IMD has predicted that there would be partly overcast conditions from today and there might be one or two spells of rain and thundershower on March 13. The IMD highlighted thundershowers, lightning at isolated places with wind speed of 30-40 kmph.

However, the farmers were worried about the chances of another round of change in the weather conditions in the next few days.

Mahender Bainda, a farmer of Kabrel village, said in case of another spell of hail, whatever crops had remained in the fields would also be destroyed.

